* Shares in Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd surge 20 percent to their maximum daily limit after the drug maker says its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss delisting proposal. * AstraZeneca Pharma India said in the filing before markets opened on Monday that its board received a request from its promoter, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB (AZP AB) Sweden, to initiate a voluntary delisting process. * Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals AB holds 75 percent in AstraZeneca Pharma India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)