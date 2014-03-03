* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 percent while
broader NSE index down 0.2 percent, posting smaller
declines than in the rest of the region, where sentiment was
dented after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine.
* Strong recent buying by foreign investors has shored up
sentiment in India.
* Foreign institutional investors bought a net $733.5 million
worth of Indian shares over the last 11 sessions, while domestic
mutual funds and insurance companies turned net buyers for the
first time since Feb. 12, on Friday.
* Among blue-chip stocks, Tata Motors is down 1.7
percet while ICICI Bank falls 1 percent.
* Shares in Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd surge 20
percent to their maximum daily limit after the drug maker says
its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss delisting proposal.
