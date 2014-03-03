* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 percent while broader NSE index down 0.2 percent, posting smaller declines than in the rest of the region, where sentiment was dented after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine. * Strong recent buying by foreign investors has shored up sentiment in India. * Foreign institutional investors bought a net $733.5 million worth of Indian shares over the last 11 sessions, while domestic mutual funds and insurance companies turned net buyers for the first time since Feb. 12, on Friday. * Among blue-chip stocks, Tata Motors is down 1.7 percet while ICICI Bank falls 1 percent. * Shares in Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd surge 20 percent to their maximum daily limit after the drug maker says its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss delisting proposal. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)