* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 8.87 percent, tracking the spike in global crude oil prices on the back of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. * The weak GDP data however is being seen as a bond positive but traders are awaiting clearer signals from the central bank in terms of rates which at this point are expected to remain elevated in the near-term. * Cash is expected to remain reasonably comfortable ahead of the tightness which is scheduled to kick in due to service and advance tax payments due starting next week. * The 10-year paper will hold in a 8.85 to 8.92 percent range during the session, dealers say. * Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)