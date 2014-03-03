* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1
basis point to 8.87 percent, tracking the spike in global crude
oil prices on the back of escalating tensions between Russia and
Ukraine.
* The weak GDP data however is being seen as a bond positive but
traders are awaiting clearer signals from the central bank in
terms of rates which at this point are expected to remain
elevated in the near-term.
* Cash is expected to remain reasonably comfortable ahead of the
tightness which is scheduled to kick in due to service and
advance tax payments due starting next week.
* The 10-year paper will hold in a 8.85 to 8.92 percent range
during the session, dealers say.
* Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to
multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension in Ukraine
after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right
to invade his neighbour.
