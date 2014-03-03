* Shares in India's Voltas Ltd gain 1.7 percent after
the maker of air conditioners and cooling products said on
Friday it has formed a joint venture with the Singapore unit of
Dow Chemical Co for water and waste water treatment.
* The company will now be competing with VA Tech Wabag Ltd
and Thermax Ltd in the water treatment
market in India, analysts tracking the sector say.
* The waste water treatment plant market in India is expected to
grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 percent till 2018,
in terms of industry revenues, as per consultancy firm
NexusNovus.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)