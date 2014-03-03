* Shares in India's Voltas Ltd gain 1.7 percent after the maker of air conditioners and cooling products said on Friday it has formed a joint venture with the Singapore unit of Dow Chemical Co for water and waste water treatment. * The company will now be competing with VA Tech Wabag Ltd and Thermax Ltd in the water treatment market in India, analysts tracking the sector say. * The waste water treatment plant market in India is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 percent till 2018, in terms of industry revenues, as per consultancy firm NexusNovus. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)