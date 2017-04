* Shares of India's HT Media Ltd rose as much as 5.8 percent after well-known private investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.5 million shares in the company. * Rare Enterprises, the investment arm of Jhunjhunwala, bought 1.5 million shares in the Indian media firm on Friday, exchange data showed. * Shares in HT Media were up 4.85 percent at 81.05 rupees at 0546 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)