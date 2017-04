* Shares in Sahara Housingfina Corp and Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd fall after Subrata Roy, head of Sahara conglomerate, turned himself in to police on Friday. * India's Supreme Court had last week ordered his arrest for failing to appear at a hearing in a long-running dispute with the country's securities regulator. * Group's non-banking finance arm, Sahara Housingfina is down 3.5 percent, while Sahara One Media and Entertainment, which owns group television channels falls 0.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)