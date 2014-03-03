* USD/INR keeping gains after gap-up opening on weak GDP numbers, risk aversion. The pair is at 61.85/86 after rising to 61.95 earlier in the session, versus Friday's close of 61.75/76. * Dealers watching for the timing of possible dollar outflows related to Iran oil payments. * India is ready to pay $1.5 billion to Iran to clear part of a backlog of payments for shipments of oil following the partial easing of western sanctions on Tehran, Oil Secretary Vivek Rae said on Tuesday. * Global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighing on most Asian currencies. * China manufacturing PMI hits a seven-month low, further hurting risk currency sentiment. * India's December GDP came in at a below expected 4.7 percent, data released after market hours on Friday showed. * INR found some support as Indian manufacturing activity and new orders showed their strongest growth in a year in February, according to a survey released on Monday that suggested that the worst is over for Indian factories struggling through an economic slowdown. * The Japanese yen gained broadly while investors sold risk currencies such as the Australian dollar after Ukraine's mobilisation to counter possible Russian invasion heightened geopolitical risks. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)