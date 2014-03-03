* USD/INR keeping gains after gap-up opening on weak
GDP numbers, risk aversion. The pair is at 61.85/86 after rising
to 61.95 earlier in the session, versus Friday's close of
61.75/76.
* Dealers watching for the timing of possible dollar outflows
related to Iran oil payments.
* India is ready to pay $1.5 billion to Iran to clear part of a
backlog of payments for shipments of oil following the partial
easing of western sanctions on Tehran, Oil Secretary Vivek Rae
said on Tuesday.
* Global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine
weighing on most Asian currencies.
* China manufacturing PMI hits a seven-month low, further
hurting risk currency sentiment.
* India's December GDP came in at a below expected 4.7 percent,
data released after market hours on Friday showed.
* INR found some support as Indian manufacturing activity and
new orders showed their strongest growth in a year in February,
according to a survey released on Monday that suggested that the
worst is over for Indian factories struggling through an
economic slowdown.
* The Japanese yen gained broadly while investors sold risk
currencies such as the Australian dollar after Ukraine's
mobilisation to counter possible Russian invasion heightened
geopolitical risks.
