* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 4 basis points at 8.90 percent, tracking the spike in global crude oil prices on the back of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. * Traders say profit-taking also seen after yields dropped 6 basis points in the previous session after rising to a two-week high in intraday trade. * The weak GDP data released post market hours on Friday is however is being seen as a bond positive, but traders are awaiting clearer signals from the central bank in terms of rates, which are expected to remain elevated in the near term. * Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)