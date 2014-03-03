* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up
4 basis points at 8.90 percent, tracking the spike in global
crude oil prices on the back of escalating tensions between
Russia and Ukraine.
* Traders say profit-taking also seen after yields dropped 6
basis points in the previous session after rising to a two-week
high in intraday trade.
* The weak GDP data released post market hours on Friday is
however is being seen as a bond positive, but traders are
awaiting clearer signals from the central bank in terms of
rates, which are expected to remain elevated in the near term.
* Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to
multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension in Ukraine
after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right
to invade his neighbour.
