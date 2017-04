* NSE's volatility index, or the domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, advances 10.4 percent, heading for its biggest single day rise since Jan. 27 as rising tensions in Ukraine cast a shadow over emerging markets. * India's NSE index falls 0.97 percent, on its way to snapping a five-day wining streak that saw the index gain 3.1 percent. * Also, CBOE Emerging Markets ETF volatility index is heading for the biggest single day gain since Feb. 3. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)