* Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fall as much as 3.4 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy", saying some of its key drugs will face tough competition. * BofA-Merrill says in particular doxycycline - a generic antibiotic used to prevent and treat malaria and other infections - and Doxil, a cancer drug, are set to face incremental competition over the next 12 months. * The recent outperformance in its U.S. unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, has been driven by price hikes, BofA-Merrill added. * Shares in Sun Pharma are down 2.47 percent at 0910 GMT, after hitting a low of 622.5 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)