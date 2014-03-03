* Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fall as much
as 3.4 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded
the stock to "neutral" from "buy", saying some of its key drugs
will face tough competition.
* BofA-Merrill says in particular doxycycline - a generic
antibiotic used to prevent and treat malaria and other
infections - and Doxil, a cancer drug, are set to face
incremental competition over the next 12 months.
* The recent outperformance in its U.S. unit, Taro
Pharmaceutical Industries, has been driven by price
hikes, BofA-Merrill added.
* Shares in Sun Pharma are down 2.47 percent at 0910 GMT, after
hitting a low of 622.5 rupees.
