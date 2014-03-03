BRIEF-Jordan's Bindar Trading and Investment shareholders approve FY cash dividend
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent of share capital for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pFlp3N) Further company coverage: )
Dutch RMBS
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent of share capital for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pFlp3N) Further company coverage: )
SHANGHAI, April 20 China stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday, with investors continuing to seek cover in defensives such as the consumer and healthcare sectors, while fleeing small caps and stocks related to the new Xiongan economic zone.