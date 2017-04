Fitch Affirms India's EXIM at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM)'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB-' rating to EXIM's USD10 billion global medium-term note programme and the tranches of senior unsecured notes outstanding under the programme. The full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR