Mar 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower British American Tobacco Holdings The
Netherlands (BAT Holdings)
Guarantor BAT PLC & BAT International
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 6, 2029
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 98.849
Reoffer price 98.849
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 120.4 bp
Over the 4.75 pct 2028 DBR
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, ING and Santan
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1043097630
