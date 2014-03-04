* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is flat. * Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as tensions over Ukraine showed no sign of abating, with Russia tightening its grip on Crimea while the West sought measures to deter Moscow. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 1.98 billion rupees ($31.92 million), while domestic institutional investors bought Indian shares worth of 15.66 billion rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday bought 4.66 percent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd from the government in a block deal, totalling 18.89 billion rupees, BSE Ltd data shows. * On watch, India may release trade data for February around 0700GMT. ($1 = 62.0300 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)