* USD/INR likely to open higher around 62.15 levels versus Monday's close of 62.04/05, tracking global risk aversion. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.21 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan 0.05 percent down. * USD/INR spot NDF trading at 62.14/16, one-month at 62.53/59. * Most Asian currencies like won and rupiah trading with losses. See * Data watch: India may release February trade data at 0700 GMT. * The yen held onto chunky gains early on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets amid tensions over Russian military intervention in Ukraine. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)