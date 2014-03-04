* Indian government bonds may extend losses as crude oil continues to spike on tensions over Russian military intervention on the Crimean peninsula. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.90 percent on Monday. It rose to 8.93 percent in intra-day trading, its highest in two months. * INR also likely to fall on risk aversion, which will further push up bond yields. * Cash expected to remain comfortable this week before tightening on excise and service tax outflows, followed by advance tax outgo. * Crude prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday to the highest level since September as tensions over Russian military intervention on the Crimean peninsula rattled oil markets. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as Russia's military intervention in Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven investments like U.S. government debt, pushing yields down to their lowest in almost a month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)