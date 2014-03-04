* Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday bought a 4.66 percent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd from the government of India in a block deal totalling 18.89 billion rupees, BSE Ltd data shows. * LIC bought 114.1 million shares of BHEL at 165.55 rupees each. * With the block deal, the government's stake in the capital goods maker has come down to 63.05 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)