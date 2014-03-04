* USD/INR higher at 62.13/14 versus Monday's close of 62.04/05, tracking global dollar gains against emerging FX. * Most Asian currencies like won and rupiah trading with losses. See * Dealers say the pair may move up as it has been unable to break a support of 61.80 on downside. * Dollar index up 0.08 pct. * Data watch: India may release February trade data at 0700 GMT. * The yen held onto chunky gains early on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets amid tensions over Russian military intervention in Ukraine. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)