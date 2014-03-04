* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.89 percent, recovering from a two-month low hit on Monday on gains in U.S. Treasuries. * Still, sentiment remains subdued ahead of trade data tentatively scheduled for this week, and on concerns about liquidity conditions ahead of excise and service tax outflows in mid-March, with traders uncertain about whether the central bank will announce an OMO. * U.S. Treasury 10-year yield fell to 2.5920 percent, its lowest since Feb. 4, as Russia's military intervention in Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven investments. * The spread between both U.S. and Indian debt is considered a factor that influences perception of the relative attractiveness of domestic bonds. * The 10-year yield seen in an 8.85-8.90 percent band until the end of the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com / neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)