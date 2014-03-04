* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index up 0.1 percent, after foreign institutional investors were net buyers on Monday, despite a selloff in emerging markets over military tensions in Ukraine. * Although the NSE fell 0.88 percent on Monday, data showed overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.98 billion rupees ($31.9 million), extending their buying streak to a 12th day for a total of $765 million. * Among stocks of blue chips, ICICI Bank Ltd gains 0.8 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 0.6 percent. * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains 0.6 percent after Life Insurance Corp of India bought a 4.66 percent stake in the company on Monday from the Indian government in a block deal totalling 18.89 billion rupees, exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)