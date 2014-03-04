* Shares in Indian drugmakers fall, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories down 1.9 percent, on concerns that sales in Russia and Ukraine will be hit given military tensions between the two countries. * Dr. Reddy's has the highest exposure to Russia and former Soviet republics, with the region comprising 14.5 percent of sales, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says in a note dated on Monday. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd also have exposure to Russia and former Soviet republics, as per the investment bank. * Shares in Glenmark fall 1.11 percent, while Ranbaxy is down 1.86 percent at 0411 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)