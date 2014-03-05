* India's election commission has set April 7 as the start of
parliamentary elections, with voting to be held in nine
staggered phases until May 12. If history is any guide,
investors should be very much looking forward to it.
* The benchmark BSE index has gained in the month
before elections in each of the previous six elections, with the
biggest advance coming in 2009 when the Congress-led United
Progressive Alliance won a majority.
For graphic: link.reuters.com/xuv37v
* The gains in the run-up to elections can be explained by a mix
of expectations for policy reforms and election spending,
according to traders.
* Traders expect especially strong gains this year as solid
foreign investor flows, a more stable rupee on the back
of a narrowing current account deficit are more than offsetting
global uncertainties such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering
of its monthly bond buying.
* Still, although markets widely expect a victory for the main
opposition party BJP , whether it can clinch a majority could be
the joker in the pack, although similar uncertainties about
outcomes in previous elections have not prevented gains.
* "A pre-election rally is definitely underway. Flows,
positioning, macro are all pointing towards its extension in the
coming months," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a
research and fund advisory company.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)