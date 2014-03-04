BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) to consider merger of fortune integrated assets finance with co
* Says to consider merger of Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Limited with Fortune Financial Services
* India's BSE index is up 1.1 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 1.07 percent, turning just about flat for the year after steadily climbing since last month to recover from January's falls. * Only Indonesia among the "Fragile Five" economies seen vulnerable to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering has turned positive for 2014, mainly due to strong foreign flows. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.98 billion rupees ($31.9 million) on Monday, despite a selloff in emerging markets over military tensions in Ukraine, extending their buying streak to the 12th day for a total of $765 million. * Among blue-chips, ICICI Bank gains 3.3 percent while ITC is up 0.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 19 Information technology company Mindtree Ltd said consolidated net profit fell 27 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by a foreign exchange loss and fewer client additions.