* Shares in India's Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd jumped 18.5 percent to 35.25 rupees after the small lender said it would issue 59.7 million shares on preferential basis to investors it did not identify, for 39 rupees each. * The company would raise about 2.33 billion rupees ($37.56 million) through the issue, Dhanlaxmi said in the filing. ($1 = 62.0300 rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)