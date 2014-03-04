BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) to consider merger of fortune integrated assets finance with co
* Says to consider merger of Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Limited with Fortune Financial Services
* Indian bonds gain further as worries over a spike in global crude oil prices ease after the Ukraine impasse shows signs of easing. * Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops engaged in military exercises in an area which borders crisis-struck Ukraine, to return to base. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 8.87 percent. * The dollar and the euro rose against the yen on Tuesday, helped by signs Russia may be seeking to avoid further escalation of its military involvement in Ukraine. * The 10-year yield is likely to end the session around 8.85-8.86 percent levels, traders said. * Recovery in the rupee on emerging market recovery is also helping bonds. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com / neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 19 Information technology company Mindtree Ltd said consolidated net profit fell 27 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by a foreign exchange loss and fewer client additions.