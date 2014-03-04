BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) to consider merger of fortune integrated assets finance with co
* USD/INR lower at 61.91/92 versus Monday's close of 62.04/05, after rising to 62.15 in early sessions. * Most emerging Asian currencies turned higher on Tuesday after Russia's president ordered troops in military drills in central and western Russia to return to base, increasing hopes of a peaceful solution in Ukraine. * Local shares rally on risk return, up 1.3 pct. * Some bids seen from large state-run bank at current levels. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
April 19 Information technology company Mindtree Ltd said consolidated net profit fell 27 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by a foreign exchange loss and fewer client additions.