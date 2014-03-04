BRIEF-Bangkok Bank Pcl says qtrly consolidated net profit 8.30 bln baht
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
Mar 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Auckland Council
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 28, 2025
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.036
Reoffer price 100.286
Yield 1.473 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44bp
Over the Govt.
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) and UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0238765116
* On 18 April company and Shenzhen branch of Bank Of Shanghai, Bank Of Shanghai entered into strategic cooperation agreement