BRIEF-Lloyds Steels Industries posts March qtr profit
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 14.9 million rupees versus loss 73.8 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 04 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2751/2852 2736/2842 MEDIUM 30 2892/3006 2856/2980
* Thai rice prices jumped on thin market supply ahead of new harvest