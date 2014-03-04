Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Ezion Holdings Limited

Issue Amount SG$55 Million

Maturity Date March 13, 2020

Coupon 5.1 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.1 pct

Spread 321.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS and CIMB

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

