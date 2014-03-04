BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 22, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 103.886
Reoffer price 102.286
Yield 2.524 pct
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees M&U 0.275 pct and Selling Concession 1.6 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.15 billion
NOK when fungible
ISIN XS0824094089
