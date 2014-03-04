March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)

Issue Amount $350 Million

Maturity Date May 2, 2017

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 12 basis points

Issue price 100.101

Reoffer price 100.101

Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 9 basis points

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas , Goldnman Sachs and MS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total $850 million when fungible

RegS ISIN XS0925178880

144 A ISIN US50048MBH25

