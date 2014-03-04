Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Societe
Issue Amount 1 billion sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual NC5
Coupon 6.875 pct
Issue price 100.014
Reoffer price 100.014
Yield 6.875 pct
Spread 4.88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of
Scotland and UBS
Ratings BB+ (S&P) and BB+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1043181269
