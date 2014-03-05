* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.58 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
also gains 0.58 percent.
* Asian stocks rose and the dollar held firm in early trade on
Wednesday after remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin
allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 1.85 billion
rupees ($29.9 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* India is the second equity market after Indonesia, among the
"Fragile Five" economies seen vulnerable to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus tapering, that has turned positive in 2014,
as a more stable currency and a sharply narrower current account
deficit has attracted foreign flows.
* India will announce schedule for the parliamentary elections
on March 5, the election commission said on Tuesday.
* On watch, India Services PMI for February at 0500 GMT.
($1 = 61.9450 Indian rupees)
