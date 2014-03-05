* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.58 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index also gains 0.58 percent. * Asian stocks rose and the dollar held firm in early trade on Wednesday after remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 1.85 billion rupees ($29.9 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * India is the second equity market after Indonesia, among the "Fragile Five" economies seen vulnerable to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering, that has turned positive in 2014, as a more stable currency and a sharply narrower current account deficit has attracted foreign flows. * India will announce schedule for the parliamentary elections on March 5, the election commission said on Tuesday. * On watch, India Services PMI for February at 0500 GMT. ($1 = 61.9450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)