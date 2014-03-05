* Indian government bonds may gain as crude prices ease on Ukraine stand-off showing signs of cooling. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.84 percent on Tuesday. * Cash expected to remain comfortable this week before tightening on excise and service tax outflows, followed by advance tax outgo. * U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would use military force in the Ukraine only as a last resort, prompting a reversal in Monday's flight to safe assets. * Crude oil fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday on comments from President Vladimir Putin that eased concerns Russia would escalate its military intervention in Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)