* India's BSE index is up 0.4 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.38 percent higher, extending gains after
turning positive for the year on Tuesday.
* Gains track Asian stocks following remarks from Russian
President Vladimir Putin that allayed fears of an imminent
military conflict in Ukraine.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.85 billion
rupees ($29.9 million) on Tuesday, extending their buying streak
to the 13th day for a total of about $800 million.
* Among shares of blue chips, Tata Consultancy Services
gains 1.8 percent, while ICICI Bank is up 0.6 percent.
* Bharti Infratel gains 5.3 percent after the company
entered into a tower sharing pact with Reliance Jio Infocomm,
Reliance Industries' telecom unit.
* UPL Ltd gains 3 percent after the chemicals maker
said on Tuesday it had increased stake in UPL do Brasil
Industria e Comercio de Insumos Agropecuarios SA to 73 percent
from 51 percent. Dealers say UPL raised stake in the unit at
cheap valuations.
