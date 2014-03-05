* India's BSE index is up 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.38 percent higher, extending gains after turning positive for the year on Tuesday. * Gains track Asian stocks following remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin that allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.85 billion rupees ($29.9 million) on Tuesday, extending their buying streak to the 13th day for a total of about $800 million. * Among shares of blue chips, Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.8 percent, while ICICI Bank is up 0.6 percent. * Bharti Infratel gains 5.3 percent after the company entered into a tower sharing pact with Reliance Jio Infocomm, Reliance Industries' telecom unit. * UPL Ltd gains 3 percent after the chemicals maker said on Tuesday it had increased stake in UPL do Brasil Industria e Comercio de Insumos Agropecuarios SA to 73 percent from 51 percent. Dealers say UPL raised stake in the unit at cheap valuations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)