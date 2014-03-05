* Indian government bonds extend gains on momentum as crude prices drop on signs the Ukraine standoff might be easing. The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 bps lower at 8.82 percent. * Call rate still comfortable at 7.7/7.75 percent, but expected to tighten next week on excise and service tax outflows, followed by advance tax outgo. * U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would use military force in the Ukraine only as a last resort, prompting a reversal in Monday's flight to safe assets. * Crude oil fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday on comments from Putin that eased concerns Russia would escalate its military intervention in Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)