* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield
of 9.13 percent at its 91-day Treasury bill auction later in the
day, a tad below last week's cut-off yield of 9.1485 percent,
according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
* The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 9.05 percent on
364-day T-bills, higher than previous cut-off yield of 9.0046
percent, the poll showed.
* The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion
rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday.
* Concerns over cash conditions tightening around end-March when
the fiscal year 2013/14 ends will keep T-bill yields firm,
traders say.
* But the T-bill cut-off yield will also be capped given
positive sentiment in government bonds after the strong demand
seen for government guaranteed-bonds sold on Tuesday by Food
Corporation of India (FCI).
* FCI raised 80 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) in
government-guaranteed 8-year bonds with a spread of 42 basis
points over an equivalent 8-year government bond.
