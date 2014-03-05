* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 9.13 percent at its 91-day Treasury bill auction later in the day, a tad below last week's cut-off yield of 9.1485 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 9.05 percent on 364-day T-bills, higher than previous cut-off yield of 9.0046 percent, the poll showed. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Wednesday. * Concerns over cash conditions tightening around end-March when the fiscal year 2013/14 ends will keep T-bill yields firm, traders say. * But the T-bill cut-off yield will also be capped given positive sentiment in government bonds after the strong demand seen for government guaranteed-bonds sold on Tuesday by Food Corporation of India (FCI). * FCI raised 80 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) in government-guaranteed 8-year bonds with a spread of 42 basis points over an equivalent 8-year government bond. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)