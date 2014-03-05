* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.84 percent amid lack of fresh triggers. * Yields had dropped earlier, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices on expectations of some easing in tensions between Ukraine and Russia. * Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel after pulling back in the previous session from a two-month high as fears eased that tensions over Russia's incursion into Ukrainian territory could lead to war. * Traders say inflation and factory data next week will be key for near-term direction. * U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would use military force in Ukraine only as a last resort, prompting a reversal in Monday's flight to safe assets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)