Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Fastighets AB Balder

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 155 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 155 basis points

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0005797511

