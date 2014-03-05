Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Eika Boligkreditt As

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.349

Reoffer price 99.349

Yield 1.599 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, LBBW, Natixis & Nordea

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Norway

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

