Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.685

Yield 2.174 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 118.1bp

Over the Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, BBVA and Banca IMI

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

