Mar 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Santander

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.25 pct

Spread 541 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI, SCH and UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN XS1043535092

