* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.48 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also gains 0.31 percent, signalling the NSE index may rise to its highest intraday level of 2014. It rose to 6,358.30 on Jan. 2. * Asian shares could enjoy a reprieve on Thursday as diplomatic efforts moderate the crisis over Ukraine, while the euro comes under pressure as investors speculate whether the European Central Bank will ease policy later in the day. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $119.46 million on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a 14th consecutive day for a net of about $800 million, provisional exchange data shows. * India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs on gold imports, after two quarters of deficit. * Traders say inflation and factory data next week will be key for near-term direction ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on April 1. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)