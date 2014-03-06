* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.82 percent compared with its close of 8.84 percent on Wednesday on positive outlook towards elections. * "Pre-election surveys are showing either Modi-led BJP winning or at least a stable government, which is positive for the market. Range for the day is seen between 8.80 and 8.85 percent," a dealer said. * Polling will kick off on April 7 and go on until May 12, India's election commission said on Wednesday. * Traders remain reluctant to add positions ahead of the consumer and wholesale inflation data due next week, the last on prices ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on April 1. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were flat on Wednesday as weather-clouded data sidelined investors and tensions in Ukraine calmed. * Oil prices slid nearly $2 per barrel on Wednesday as U.S. government data reflected weaker oil demand as Europe and the United States head into spring and refiners move into maintenance season.