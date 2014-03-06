* USD/INR seen opening around 61.42 versus its last close of 61.75/76, tracking optimism on Indian shares and elections. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.48 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.31 percent, signalling that the NSE index may rise to its highest intraday level of 2014. It rose to 6,358.30 on Jan. 2. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $119.46 million on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a 14th consecutive day for a net of about $800 million, provisional exchange data shows. * Investors will be eyeing whether those flows can sustain ahead of general elections, which are due to start on April 7 and conclude by May 12, with results due out on May 16. * "Strong close on Wednesday coupled with positive sentiment around equity flows and elections will help the rupee. Range for the day is seen at 61.20-61.70," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * The dollar's index against six major currencies up 0.05 percent. * Most other Asian currencies like rupiah and Taiwan dollar trading stronger compared to the U.S. dollar. See for a snapshot. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)