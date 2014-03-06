* USD/INR trading at 61.45/46, its lowest level since Jan. 17 and below its close of 61.75/76 on Wednesday, on the back of positive sentiment about equity market inflows ahead of general elections next month. * The pair is seen moving in a 61.40 to 61.60 range. * Almost all Asian currencies gain on easing worries about the standoff in Ukraine. * Traders say a narrower current account deficit also helping the rupee slightly though the figure was widely expected. * Data post-market hours showed India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs on gold imports, after two quarters in deficit. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $119.46 million on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a 14th consecutive day for a net of about $800 million, provisional exchange data shows. * Domestic shares rose 0.3 percent in pre-open trade and will be watched for direction during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)