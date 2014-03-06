* Shares in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gain 3.4 percent after a Bank of America-Merrill Lynch unit bought a 0.51 percent stake in the trading software provider via a bulk deal on Wednesday, India's National Stock Exchange data shows. * Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana S.A. SVB bought 235,461 shares of the company at 347.76 rupees a share, in a transaction worth 81.88 million rupees ($1.33 million). * Financial Technologies last week appointed a committee to propose and oversee a restructuring plan that includes finding a stratgegic partner and selling an up to 24 percent stake in the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX). * Financial Technologies has been under scrutiny after the commodities regulator deemed the company not fit to run MCX and ordered it to liquidate most of its stake in the company. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)