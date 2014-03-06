* Shares in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gain
3.4 percent after a Bank of America-Merrill Lynch unit bought a
0.51 percent stake in the trading software provider via a bulk
deal on Wednesday, India's National Stock Exchange data shows.
* Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana S.A. SVB bought 235,461
shares of the company at 347.76 rupees a share, in a transaction
worth 81.88 million rupees ($1.33 million).
* Financial Technologies last week appointed a committee to
propose and oversee a restructuring plan that includes finding a
stratgegic partner and selling an up to 24 percent stake in the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX).
* Financial Technologies has been under scrutiny after the
commodities regulator deemed the company not fit to run MCX and
ordered it to liquidate most of its stake in the company.
($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees)
