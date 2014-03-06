* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.81 percent, tracking a stronger rupee after central bank data showed balance of payments swung to a surplus in the December quarter. * The partially convertible rupee trading at its highest level since Jan. 17. * Data post-market hours showed India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs on gold imports, after two quarters in deficit. * Oil prices slid nearly $2 per barrel on Wednesday as U.S. government data reflected weaker oil demand as Europe and the United States head into spring and refiners move into maintenance season. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were flat on Wednesday as weather-clouded data sidelined investors and tensions in Ukraine calmed. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)