* AstraZeneca Pharma India shares plunge as much as
9.6 percent after its board late on Wednesday deferred a
proposal to delist the company from Indian exchanges.
* The board deferred the proposal saying it would seek
additional information from its promoter AstraZeneca
Pharmaceuticals AB (AZP AB) Sweden, which had sought the
delisting.
* AstraZeneca shares surged 47 percent in the four trading
sessions till Tuesday on expectation that the delisting price
would be at a substantial premium to the existing market price
of the company.
* AstraZeneca shares down 8.2 percent at 1,078.95 rupees as of
0456 GMT.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)