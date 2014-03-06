* AstraZeneca Pharma India shares plunge as much as 9.6 percent after its board late on Wednesday deferred a proposal to delist the company from Indian exchanges. * The board deferred the proposal saying it would seek additional information from its promoter AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB (AZP AB) Sweden, which had sought the delisting. * AstraZeneca shares surged 47 percent in the four trading sessions till Tuesday on expectation that the delisting price would be at a substantial premium to the existing market price of the company. * AstraZeneca shares down 8.2 percent at 1,078.95 rupees as of 0456 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)