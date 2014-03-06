* USD/INR trading at 61.39/40, its lowest level since Jan. 17 and below its close of 61.75/76 on Wednesday, a day after data showed the country's current account deficit narrowed in the December quarter. * Data post-market hours showed India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs on gold imports, after two quarters in deficit. * The pair is seen moving in a 61.25 to 61.65 range. * Almost all Asian currencies also gain on easing worries about the standoff in Ukraine. * Traders will continue to monitor domestic shares, trading up 0.5 percent, for clues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)